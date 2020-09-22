Last Chance for Change protests for a 3rd day outside SPD headquarters

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Steve Smith’s name rang out over the Syracuse Police Department headquarters Tuesday night as demonstrators gathered outside and demanded answers about his killing.

Protesters with Last Chance for Change marched for a third day on Tuesday to protest two SPD officers’ shooting of Smith on Sept. 4. The officers killed Smith during an exchange of gunfire at the Sunoco Gas Station on North State Street, SPD Chief Kenton Bucker said in a press conference following the altercation.

Buckner did not comment on who shot first in the altercation, and SPD has not released the identities of the officers involved. The department will release body camera footage from the shooting at “the appropriate time,” he said during a Sept. 4 press conference.

During Last Chance for Change’s demonstration Tuesday, its third since Saturday, about two dozen protesters marched from the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central to the Public Safety Building, where they demanded answers from SPD.

“This is the building that we want them to hear us out of,” said Dramar Felton, the organizer who led the march. “That’s where they got all the answers at. That’s where Steven Smith’s answers are at.”

Demonstrators marched around the back of the Public Safety Building, into a lot lined by SPD vehicles. A group of officers gathered at the opposite side of the lot as Felton led the protesters in chanting Smith’s name.

Chris Hippensteel | News Editor

Several stories up, an SPD officer opened a window and leaned out to look at the protesters below.

“We need answers,” the protesters chanted as the officers watched them.

Felton and other organizers have said the movement will march for 40 days or until they get justice for Smith. Last Chance for Change previously marched for 40 days over May, June and July after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd.

Last Chance For Change was also one of 15 local advocacy groups to issue nine demands in June for reforming SPD. The demands include demilitarizing the police force and removing school resource officers from the Syracuse City School District.

After looping back around the Public Safety Building, protesters crossed the street and marched several times around the county courthouse.

“Justice for all,” they shouted. “United we stand, divided we fall.”

The movement will take two days off from protesting to allow Smith’s family and other demonstrators time to rest, with plans to regroup Friday, Felton said.

He also encouraged protesters to continue fighting for as long as necessary to get answers about Smith’s killing.

“We are revolutionaries,” Felton told protesters as they gathered at the base of the courthouse steps. “We are the revolution.”