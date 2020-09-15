Class of 2022’s No. 1 prospect Joey Spallina commits to Syracuse

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

No. 1-ranked Class of 2022 prospect Joey Spallina committed to Syracuse on Tuesday, per Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders. The junior attackman from Mount Sinai (New York) High School is the second five-star commit in the last two days for Syracuse — joining Carthage High School’s Carter Kempney, who revealed his decision Monday night.

During the 2019 season — Spallina’s last full year of high school games before the coronavirus pandemic canceled Mount Sinai’s season in 2020 — he finished with 131 points, including 65 goals and 66 assists. As a sophomore that year, he helped the Mustangs win their first 17 games before falling to Shoreham-Wading River by one goal in the Suffolk Class C finals.

Two weeks ago, Spallina was named to the All-Elite Eight First Team — during Inside Lacrosse’s Elite Eight event — after scoring eight goals and 15 points for Team 91 LI Smash.

Spallina is the sixth Syracuse commit during the Class of 2022 recruiting cycle, joining Kempney, goalie Jimmy McCool, attack Michael Leo, defensive midfielder Vinnie Trujillo and midfielder Zach Mercado as members of their class. In the last two weeks, the Orange have added two five-star commits, two four-stars and six overall for the Class of 2022.