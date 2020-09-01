Here’s how SU students can vote in the upcoming presidential election

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

From absentee and mail-in ballots to in-person voting, Syracuse University students have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election.

Several states, including New York, are allowing citizens to vote by mail to decrease the number of people at the polls and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus during election season. SU students living on campus can register to vote in New York or apply for an absentee ballot to vote in their home state.

As Election Day quickly approaches, here’s a breakdown of how students can cast their ballot in the 2020 election:

Absentee voting for out-of-state students

Most states have absentee voting applications available online that require applicants to submit a social security number, permanent and mailing address and other personal information to qualify. SU students can use their residence hall’s mailing address or the address of their off-campus residence to receive a ballot.

Absentee ballots applications also require voters to indicate why they need an absentee ballot. Many college students from outside New York state qualify for absentee voting already and do not have to provide any further reason when applying for their ballot.

States have varying deadlines for when residents can apply for an absentee ballot.

Many states differ on when residents are required to send in their ballot. While some must receive the ballot by Election Day or earlier for it to count, others will count any absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day.

Mail-in voting in New York

New York state will allow voters to request a mail-in ballot if they are concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19.

If a person would like a mail-in ballot, they can either apply online using the application portal on the New York state website or they can mail an application to their local county board of elections. Voters can also email or fax an application to their local county board of elections or turn one in in-person.

The board of elections must receive a voter’s application by mail at least seven days before Election Day or the day before the election if they are dropping it off in-person.

The New York State Board of Elections will begin sending out absentee ballots to New York residents around Sept. 18, according to its website. Voters must mail their completed ballot to their local board of elections no later than Nov. 3.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballot at least a week before Election Day, according to the New York State Board of Elections website.

Individuals can also bring their completed ballot to their county board of elections office or a polling site by Nov. 3 or to an early polling site between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.

In-person voting in Syracuse

College students who have declared either a permanent or temporary residence where their school is located can vote in that district if they choose.

Voter registration for New York state is open until Oct. 9 and is conducted both online and by mail. To register online, voters can fill out an application on the New York state website or send a national registration form to their local board of elections office by Oct. 9.

The polling locations closest to the SU campus are at Huntington Hall, the Spiritual Renewal Center on Lancaster Avenue and the Erwin First United Methodist Church on Euclid Avenue.

Voters will receive a postcard containing their assigned polling place as well as information for Election Day after they registered to vote.

Polls will open on Nov. 3 at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.