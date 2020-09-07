The film industry in 2020: many theaters still closed, releases altered

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

If you want to go see a movie in Syracuse, you won’t have much luck. Regal Cinemas at Destiny USA and Shoppingtown Mall are still temporarily closed. The Movie Tavern in Camillus is also temporarily closed, despite other national locations opening.

This is just a part of the film industry in 2020. Movie theaters are higher-risk activities because they are indoors, and it is generally harder to keep people socially distanced. Admittedly, when I wrote that “the film industry could be facing a major dark year” in March, I had no idea how the coronavirus pandemic would escalate.

In terms of central New York, all regions in New York are in Phase Four of their reopening, meaning that “media production” and “low-risk indoor arts and entertainment” companies can reopen. So, if all stays well, the Salt City could see movie theaters returning in the near future.

Syracuse-based production company American High released its newest film, “The Binge,” on Hulu on Aug. 28. Meanwhile, releases for films across the country have either been paused until the fall or 2021, have moved to streaming, or both. Major films, such as “Trolls World Tour,” Disney’s remake of “Mulan,” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” all moved to streaming primarily.

Advertisement

“Mulan” is interesting to note because of its creative release. This isn’t even the studio’s first big film on Disney+ this year, as “Artemis Fowl” came out in June after its theatrical release was scrapped. With that said, “Mulan” is a bigger property as a remake of a popular classic compared to the young-adult, adaptation and potential franchise starter.

Again, in my earlier piece, I mentioned that “No Time to Die” was pushed back until the fall. The Daniel Craig James Bond film is still on tap for a Nov. 20 release (for now). With that being said, massive blockbusters, such as “Wonder Woman: 1984,” “F9” and “A Quiet Place 2” have all been pushed back to 2021.

Other projects have seen production completely canceled, with Netflix axing second seasons for “I Am Not Okay with This” and “The Society.” Given the months that studios have lost in terms of production this year, more delays and cancellations of popular new shows and big budget films are increasingly likely.

There has been one film that somehow is still being released in U.S. theaters on Labor Day: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” The blockbuster has had three release date delays since March. Unlike other blockbusters, “Tenet” is still being released in theaters because Nolan said in the Washington Post that he wants to support the theatrical experience. So, Warner Bros released “Tenet” internationally on Aug. 26 and then domestically last weekend.

Was the risk worth it? Time will tell. “Tenet” opened to about $20 million in the U.S. this weekend, and the film has made just under $150 million so far. Given the state of the world, $150 million in two weeks is pretty solid. To put that into perspective, Pixar’s “Onward” made $130.6 million worldwide in March before everything shut down.

With that said, “Tenet” has a reported production budget over $200 million dollars. Barring a miracle, maybe taking a risk to release a blockbuster during a pandemic is not a great idea.

So, where does this leave us now? A lot depends on how the U.S. and other countries control the COVID-19 outbreak and when a vaccine becomes available. I’d be lying if I said that I felt comfortable going to a movie theater right now, and I don’t think I’m alone.

One positive development from COVID-19 is the resurgence of drive-in movie theaters. Outdoor screens are making a comeback across the country, showing classic double-features and even some new releases like “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” Nearby, Midway Drive-In in Fulton has been showing films all summer and will be open through Halloween.

The direction of the film industry is unclear, but films are still being made and families can still experience cinema on massive screens.