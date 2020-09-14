Drama students respond to progress addressing racism in academic department

We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews Asst. News Editor Michael Sessa to discuss how Syracuse University drama students responded to progress to address racism within their academic department.

Humiston also brings Enterprise Editor Gabe Stern to speak about the inconsistencies of coronavirus testing among inmates at Fishkill Correctional Facility. And Asst. News Editor Sarah Alessandrini talks about how standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT could create an inequitable and inaccessible system for college admissions.

Listen on Spotify: spoti.fi/33IV8X9