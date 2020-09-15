DPS and SPD investigate robbery outside Brewster Hall

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety responded to a robbery outside of Brewster Hall late Tuesday night.

The robbery occurred at approximately 11:16 p.m. outside the freshman residence hall at 401 Van Buren Street, according to a campus-wide email. DPS and the Syracuse Police Department both arrived at the scene and were actively investigating as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

DPS advised students to stay clear of the area while the investigation was in progress.