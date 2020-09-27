Here are the details about Steve Smith’s death, protesters’ demands

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Protesters in Syracuse are demanding answers from the Syracuse Police Department about two officers’ killing of Steve Smith.

Two officers shot and killed Smith, a Black man, on Sept. 4 during an exchange of gunfire at a Sunoco on the Northside, according to SPD. Since then, city residents, including activists with Last Chance for Change, have protested SPD’s handling of the encounter and demanded more information about Smith’s death.

As Last Chance for Change and other activist groups in the city continue to speak out against Smith’s killing, here’s a breakdown of what demonstrators are demanding from the department:

Differing accounts

According to SPD’s account of the shooting, several officers responded to a “man with a gun call” at the Sunoco at 200 N. State St. The report states that officers arrived on the scene and encountered Smith, who was armed with the gun.

During the encounter, at least two SPD officers on the scene fired at Smith, striking him at least one time. Ambulance personnel pronounced Smith dead on the scene. SPD said a weapon was recovered on the scene with Smith.

SPD has since launched an investigation into the shooting and identified Sgt. Jason Wells and Kenneth Sheehan as the officers who fired at Smith. Both officers serve in the department’s patrol division.

SPD Chief Kenton Buckner declined to comment on who shot first in the altercation between Smith and the officers at a press conference following the shooting. He also said the department would not release body camera footage until an “appropriate time” in the investigation.

Demonstrators have repeatedly disputed the department’s account of officers’ altercation with Smith.

Buckner also said that SPD informed Smith’s family of the shooting. Demonstrators with Last Chance for Change, including Smith’s family, have disputed this claim, alleging Smith’s family heard about his killing from a friend and had to take it upon themselves to identify Smith at the morgue.

Demonstrators have also criticized local media for what they see as unfairly representing Smith and accepting SPD’s account of the shooting.

What is Last Chance for Change?

Last Chance for Change is one of several organizations in Syracuse that has protested for police reform and racial justice in recent months.

The group helped organize 40 consecutive days of protests over the summer, during which demonstrators marched throughout the city, including SU’s campus. After those protests ended, the group shifted its efforts to supporting the local community while continuing to push for systemic change.

It is also one of 15 local groups that submitted the People’s Agenda for Policing, a series of nine demands to reform SPD, to Mayor Ben Walsh and other city leaders in June. The movement’s demands included removing school resource officers from city schools, demilitarizing SPD, and implementing the Right to Know Act, a piece of legislation designed to increase transparency in officers’ interactions with the public.

Walsh responded to the groups’ demands in July, agreeing to four, partially agreeing to three and deferring two to the Syracuse City School District and the Common Council.

What demonstrators are demanding

In recent weeks, demonstrators with Last Chance for Change have pressured SPD and city authorities to release more information surrounding Smith’s killing, including body camera footage of the encounter.

Primarily, demonstrators want to know how SPD officers engaged with Smith, whether they escalated the situation and who shot first during the encounter.

Demonstrators have marched regularly from the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central to SPD headquarters. Dramar Felton, an organizer with Last Chance for Change, said the movement has focused on those buildings because they hold the answers Smith and his family deserve.

Smith’s family has joined the group in marching on multiple occasions. Felton and other organizers have said the movement will march for 40 days or until they get justice for Smith.