Charlotte de Vries, Laura Graziosi named to All-ACC preseason team

Two members of the Syracuse field hockey team have been named preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference selections for the 2020 season. The Orange will begin the year as one of three schools with at least two all-ACC players on their roster.

Sophomore Charlotte de Vries and junior Laura Graziosi got the nod. de Vries was named a NFHCA second-team All-American following a freshman season in which she led SU in both goals (15) and points (31).

Graziosi tallied nine points on three goals and three assists while starting all 18 games of her sophomore season. SU returns its entire starting midfield (Graziosi, Carolin Hoffmann, Claire Cooke and Tess Queen) from a season ago.

The Orange were picked to finish sixth out of seven in conference play. The ACC is the only conference in the country to go through with a field hockey season.

Syracuse begins its 10-game season against Duke next Friday, Sept. 18. The Blue Devils were picked to finish fourth in the conference and feature one all-conference selection.