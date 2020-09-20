Day Hall floor 8 residents test positive for COVID-19, placed under lockdown

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Three Syracuse University students living on the eighth floor of Day Hall have tested positive for the coronavirus, a university official announced Sunday.

The university’s public health team announced Sunday afternoon that multiple students on the floor had tested positive for the virus. Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie later confirmed that the floor had three positive cases.

SU will require all of the floor’s residents to receive COVID-19 testing this afternoon at a testing station on the Quad and quarantine in their rooms until the university receives test results. The university expects those results within 24 to 48 hours, according to an SU News release.

“We are working quickly to implement all facets of our response protocol to ensure any trace of COVID-19 is quickly detected and contained to limit potential spread,” Haynie said in a campus-wide email.

Residents of Day Hall’s eighth floor will receive testing no later than 4 p.m today. SU will also perform room checks in Day Hall starting 4:30 p.m. Meals were delivered to the residents in brown bags later that afternoon.

The university is not requiring Day Hall residents who do not live on the eighth floor to quarantine, Haynie said. But the university encourages all the building’s residents to receive COVID-19 testing out of an “abundance of caution.”

Sunday marks the first time SU has placed a dorm on lockdown for confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents. SU’s wastewater testing program has identified traces of the virus in Ernie Davis Hall and Sadler Hall, but no students in those dorms tested positive after the university performed immediate testing.

The quarantine protocol for residents of the eighth floor is similar to that of Ernie Davis after SU identified traces of the virus in the building’s wastewater. Ernie Davis residents had to quarantine for a day while the university processed their tests.

The university has seen a consistent uptick in student COVID-19 infections since Labor Day weekend. SU reported nine student cases in central New York on Friday and 30 active cases among SU students and employees in central New York.

Most of the new student cases are from students who traveled outside the region during Labor Day weekend, SU officials have said. These students exposed others to the virus upon their return to campus.

SU also placed two members of its chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The university placed the rest of the sorority in quarantine last week, the first reported instance of SU placing a Greek organization’s house under quarantine since SU resumed residential instruction.

The university has placed at least 23 students on interim suspension for violating health guidelines since students began returning to campus. SU began its second round of mandatory pooled saliva testing last week.

“We will continue to communicate with you directly and often as we work through the process of tracking and isolating any possible infection within this community of students,” the university’s public health team said.