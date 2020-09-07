D.O. Sportscast: Dino’s big year, Cisco’s 3 goals and 2020 predictions

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, dives deep into the effect of COVID-19 on the Syracuse community and examines key players, Andre Cisco and Aaron Hackett, on Syracuse football’s 2020 season roster. Our beat writers preview the upcoming season and analyze Dino Babers’ impact as he enters his fifth season with the Orange. Listen in for a sneak peek at this year’s 2020 football guide.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital Editor. Our producer for this episode was Jacy Cola. Game audio is from ESPN.

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dinos-big-year-ciscos-3-goals-and-2020-predictions/id1479111335

Advertisement

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Anchor: