D.O. Sportscast: Deflating 40 years of the Carrier Dome

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, takes listeners through the Carrier Dome’s 40-year history. Hear from Greg Luckenbaugh about covering the first game in the Carrier Dome and Pete Sala about the most recent Dome renovations that are expected to be completed this weekend.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital Editor. Our producer for this episode was Jacy Cola. Game audio is from ESPN.

