D.O. Sportscast: No-hitters, bubble trips, and packed stands from the booth

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast features Chicago White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti, who describes calling Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter in an empty MLB stadium. The Vegas Golden Knights broadcaster, Dan D’Uva, describes going live from an abandoned NHL Draft war room.

And current SU students Will Scott and Cooper Boardman talk about their experiences as student broadcasters this summer in collegiate and showcase baseball, respectively.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital editor.

Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/broadcasting-in-a-bubble/id1479111335?i=1000489711202

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0mnAVL36e34IOsDnyYGq71