D.O. Sportscast Blitz: How Syracuse tackled its opening weeks of play

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, peeks into Syracuse’s home opener in the newly renovated Dome, chats with Syracuse coaches and players about playing without fans and dives into men’s soccer and field hockey cancellations due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital Editor. Our producer for this episode was Jacy Cola. Game audio is from ESPN.

Listen on Spotify:

Advertisement

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/blitz-how-syracuse-tackled-its-first-week-of-games/id1479111335?i=1000492887228

Listen on Anchor: