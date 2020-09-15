Common Council passes legislation to protect tenants of unregistered houses

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s Common Council unanimously passed legislation Monday that will prevent landlords from evicting tenants of one- and two-family houses not on the city’s rental registry.

The rental registry, established in 2007, requires landlords to register their one- and two-family properties with the city. City officials have said that more than half of the 9,000 properties that should be on the registry are not.

Councilor At-Large Michael Greene and 4th District Councilor Latoya Allen co-sponsored the ordinance, which aims to give the city greater control over enforcing health and safety codes, especially lead paint. After registering their property, landlords can collect unpaid rent from months that the property was unregistered but cannot use the back rent to evict tenants.

Linking evictions and rent collection to rental registry compliance will improve quality of life in the city, Mayor Ben Walsh said in a press release after the Common Council passed the legislation.

“More properties in the registry will make our neighborhoods stronger and ensure better quality housing,” Walsh said. “I look forward to signing it.”

The council also decided to withhold another ordinance that would authorize the abandonment of a portion of the 1000 block of South Clinton Street and the 100 block of Cortland Avenue for use in a South Side revitalization project.

JMA Wireless, a manufacturer that produces communication systems, is planning to turn the former Coyne Textile laundry building into a new 5G factory and wants the land around South Clinton Street and Cortland Avenue to create a campus for their planned factory.

The factory will employ up to 100 people. If the project goes through, the two blocks would be closed from traffic and redesigned with sidewalks and landscaping.

The project is part of Syracuse’s initiative to revitalize the South Side. JMA is planning to invest $25 million into the project.

The city will host a public hearing on Sept. 28 to discuss the plans.

The council also voted down an ordinance that would have authorized a contract with Capital Collection Management to introduce a new collection service for unpaid parking tickets.