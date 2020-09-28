Common council delays vote on act that would increase police transparency

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s Common Council pushed off a vote on the Right to Know Act, a piece of police reform legislation, until its next meeting on Oct. 13, councilors said at a meeting Monday.

Councilors delayed the legislation at Monday’s meeting, citing concerns from Syracuse Police Department Chief Kenton Buckner. At a public safety meeting on Sept. 16, Buckner asked for more time to review the legislation before a vote took place, councilors said.

The legislation is designed to increase transparency in interactions between Syracuse Police Department officers and city residents. Under the proposed law, officers would have to identify themselves while interacting with the public, obtain consent to conduct unwarranted searches and record their interactions while making stops. SPD would also have to hire on-call translators for interactions with residents who are not fluent in English.

The law was part of the People’s Agenda for Policing, a set of police reform demands 15 local activist groups issued to the city in June. When responding to the demands in July, Mayor Ben Walsh agreed to implement the act in practice but deferred to the Common Council to officially pass the legislation.

Under the law, officers would also have to present a business card at the end of interactions that do not end in an arrest. The cards would provide information on how residents can file complaints with the Syracuse Citizen Review Board, which reviews grievances against SPD officers and can recommend discipline.

Buckner said at the public safety meeting that he was concerned that the legislation’s good intentions could be overshadowed by “poorly-written, dated parameters.” The legislation would be a “monumental” logistical change, he said at the time.

Councilor At-Large Khalid Bey said at the time that the council does “not have to look for the OK from a department to put a law into place.” The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The council again decided not to vote on an ordinance to authorize the abandonment of a portion of the 1000 block of South Clinton Street and the 100 block of Cortland Avenue. Councilor Pat Hogan tabled the ordinance.

JMA Wireless, a manufacturer that produces communication systems, is planning to turn the former Coyne Textile laundry building into a new 5G factory and wants the land around South Clinton Street and Cortland Avenue to create a campus for their planned factory.

The factory will employ up to 100 people. If the project goes through, the two blocks would be closed from traffic and redesigned with sidewalks and landscaping.

The project is part of Syracuse’s initiative to revitalize the South Side. JMA is planning to invest $25 million into the project.

The council hosted a public hearing about the proposal during Monday’s meeting.

Councillor Tim Rudd, who Walsh appointed as the city’s new budget director, will be leaving the council to take the new role. Rudd will take over the position on Oct. 1.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my time on the council. It has truly been an honor to serve the people of Syracuse,” Rudd said in a Facebook post. “I’m very excited to serve the people in my new role as budget director.”