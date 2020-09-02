Chaz Owens, son of former SU star Billy Owens, joins Orange’s roster

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Three decades after his father starred for Syracuse, Chaz Owens, the son of Billy Owens, will join Syracuse’s roster for the 2020-21 season, the program announced. Owens is expected to be on scholarship, which would be the final opening on SU’s current roster and make him the second son of a program alumnus currently on scholarship, according to Syracuse.com.

Owens, who most recently spent a postgraduate year with Pennsylvania’s Scotland Campus, averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds as a senior with The Shipley School in 2018-19. He helped the Gators advance to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Hill School. In the loss, Owens led The Shipley School with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Earlier that season, Owens had separate games where he tallied 20 points and 20 rebounds, respectively, while the Gators finished 21-6. He spent his first two high school seasons at Wissahickon High School (Pa.) where he became a consistent rotation player and scored a season-high 30 points.

Advertisement





Listed as a 6-foot-5 small forward, Owens will compete for playing time under the same coach who helped shape his father into a top NBA prospect. A former SU All-American and Big East conference player of the year, Billy Owens was selected No. 3 overall in the 1991 draft after averaging 17.9 points per game across three seasons with Syracuse. He tallied 1,840 collegiate points, and went on to play 10 seasons with six different NBA teams.