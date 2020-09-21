Dino Babers says Tommy DeVito will start amid offensive struggles

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Dino Babers confirmed that Tommy DeVito would remain the starting quarterback on Monday, sidelining any notion that senior Rex Culpepper would supplant the redshirt junior. This comes after DeVito struggled to find open receivers on Saturday against Pittsburgh, totaling 32 yards passing on 15 attempts and briefly leaving in the second quarter with an injury — before returning and departing again in the second half.

Culpepper entered for DeVito in the loss, slinging a 69-yard touchdown to Taj Harris and finishing with 88 yards on four completions. A cancer survivor, Culpepper’s throw is The Orange’s only touchdown in its first two games. But Syracuse (0-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) will stick with its four-star starter entering Saturday’s matchup against Georgia Tech (1-1, 1-0 ACC).

“We’re going to play the best guy,” Babers said. “Right now, Tommy is still our starter. Rex has his packages. We’re going to see how they go.”

Babers refused to place the blame on one position group, instead dividing it up to three: the receivers, offensive line and quarterback. If DeVito doesn’t have time or his receivers aren’t open, then he has no option to take a sack or improvise. Then again, if he makes the incorrect read and doesn’t throw at the right opportunity, why should others receive criticism?

Again on Saturday, red zone issues plagued the Orange. Third down opportunities were halted as the offensive line couldn’t push the defensive line back, and the ball carrier, often DeVito or Culpepper, was shoved to the ground. Other times, DeVito missed open throws, didn’t adjust to a closing pocket or waited too long in the pocket and took a sack.

Yet, as Babers pointed out, if Syracuse keeps eight guys in to block — given its pass protection struggles — and only three rush, receivers will have no opportunities to create openings in coverage.

“It makes those windows really small and now you have the quarterback holding the ball once again,” Babers said. “There’s things you can do but you can’t just do one thing all the time or the opposition will do the counter move and it’ll hurt you.”

The loss to Pitt was the second-straight game that Syracuse’s offense failed to take flight, only totaling 102 yards sans-Harris’ touchdown. Babers’ predicted that the offense would struggle early in the season, but not to this extent.

New offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert has yet to find any balance, not able to run or pass the ball efficiently in either game. Running backs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard opted out before the season, leaving Gilbert with freshmen Jawhar Jordan and Sean Tucker.

“You can only change so much so fast,” Babers said. “Coach Gilbert’s work ethic is unmatched. We’re going to get this thing done.”

For at least this weekend, Gilbert will center the game plan around DeVito at quarterback, and with Culpepper in for select packages like a third down run he had on Saturday. Healthy and ready-to-start in the first game in the new-look Carrier Dome, Babers saw DeVito watching film in the facility on Sunday.

DeVito was the first quarterback Babers recruited to be his starter, the heir to four-year starter Eric Dungey. And now, for the second-straight year, the Syracuse offense has failed to score over 10 points in its first two conference games. It’s difficult for Babers to not be anxious.

“Frustration comes with the job,” he said. “I’m looking for the day when we get out of the smoke and everyone sees what we can do.”