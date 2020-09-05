Syracuse adds 5-star midfielder Carter Kempney to 2022 recruiting class

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Five-star recruit Carter Kempney, a midfielder at Section III’s Carthage (New York) High School, became the fifth commit in Syracuse’s Class of 2022 Monday night.

Kempney, the Orange’s fifth commit since the cycle opened on Sept. 1, joins goalie Jimmy McCool, attack Michael Leo, defensive midfielder Vinnie Trujillo and midfielder Zach Mercado as members of their class. He’s “dangerous on both ends of the field, often dazzling as a scorer,” according to Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders.

Kempney is the third five-star recruit in Syracuse’s last five recruiting classes, along with current junior Griffin Cook and freshman Owen Hiltz. During the 2019 season, his freshman year, Kempney totaled 29 goals and seven assists in 17 games for the Comets — helping them to a 9-8 record in a season that ended with a loss to Christian Brothers Academy in the Class C quarterfinals.

He also played on Carthage’s varsity team — where former SU All-Americans and brothers Casey, Mike and Ryan Powell starred — his final two years of middle school, compiling 17 goals and four assists across 11 games.

Both of Kempney’s sisters have also played for Syracuse, with Braelie a current sophomore and Kailah a 2015 graduate. Kailah holds the Syracuse record for draw controls with 253, and broke her own single-season record twice.