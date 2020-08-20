Videos show large gathering of SU students on campus, not social distancing

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Large groups of Syracuse University students gathered on campus Wednesday night, videos and pictures circulating on social media show. At least 100 students, some without masks, are seen on video gathering in the university’s Quad, not social distancing. This is less than a week before the official start of classes on Monday.

syracuse university freshmen are never seeing heaven pic.twitter.com/FnoG4lwXYt — carpet muncher 🧃 (@lesfemmefataIe) August 20, 2020

The Quad had cleared out by 1:20 a.m. Over the past week, several universities, including the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame, have transitioned back to online-only classes due to coronavirus outbreaks on campus.

SU has asked students to commit to its Stay Safe Pledge, a set of health guidelines. The pledge bans gatherings of more than 25 people and mandates all students practice social distancing and wear masks while in public spaces.

Students who violate the guidelines, regardless of whether they have signed the pledge, can be referred to SU’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for violations of the Code of Student Conduct. Penalties range from disciplinary probation to suspension and expulsion.

The university has already suspended a group of students participating in on-campus quarantine for violating guidelines outlined in the pledge.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.