University Union will show 12 films each weekend of the semester as part of its Fall 2020 Cinemas schedule.

All screenings will be free and will be held in-person at HBC Gifford Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, UU stated in a press release Friday. Select films will also be available on Swank’s online streaming service.

Students can view “Just Mercy,” “The High Note,” “Scoob!,” “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “The King of Staten Island” virtually by logging into Swank’s online portal with their NetID login.

In-person screenings will be limited to 51 people and are open only to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff. Attendees will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart at all times. Guests will also have their temperature taken at the door, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Here are the 12 films that will be shown throughout the semester at HBC Gifford:

Just Mercy

When: Sept. 3-5

Also streaming on Swank

Based on a historical 1980s court case, “Just Mercy” tells the story of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson’s fight for justice for Walter McMillian, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death. The film features Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson and examines systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

Parasite

When: Sept. 10-12

The Academy Award-winning “Parasite” tells a cautionary tale of greed. Set in present day South Korea, the poor Kim family folds pizza boxes in their cramped apartment. The Kim’s son, Ki-woo, gets a job as a tutor for the wealthy Park family and is able to get his entire family jobs in the household. The Kim family eventually becomes figurative “parasites” to the Park family, but it comes with a price.

The High Note

When: Sept. 17-19

Also streaming on Swank

“The High Note” follows the lives of superstar Grace Davis and Maggie Sherwoode, Davis’ personal assistant who aspires to be a music producer. As the two women navigate the Los Angeles music scene, they are faced with a difficult choice that has the power to upend both of their careers. Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross star in the film, and the soundtrack includes music by Aretha Franklin, Maxine Brown and Anthony Ramos.

Bad Boys for Life

When: Sept. 24-26

In “Bad Boys for Life,” two detectives go head to head with two drug lords. Mike Lowrey, one of the detectives, becomes the next target of the mother and son drug lord duo, who are trying to avenge the imprisonment of their family member. The action-packed film features Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens and is the final part of the “Bad Boys” trilogy.

Little Women:

When: Oct. 1-3

An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, “Little Women” tells the story of Jo March and her sisters. The coming of age film directed by Greta Gerwig follows Jo, Amy, Beth and Meg in their own paths to find themselves. That is, until Beth falls ill with scarlet fever, bringing the other sisters back home to Concord, Massachusetts. “Little Women” features Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen. The film received the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2020.

Shoplifters

When: Oct. 8-10

The film follows a family that shoplifts to survive and decides to take in a child who has been left in the cold. When the family sees the child on TV and learns that Social Services is looking for her, they realize that they must keep her a secret if they want her to remain a part of their family. Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, this film explores the meaning of family.

Scoob!

When: Oct. 15-17

Also streaming on Swank

This animated film directed by Tony Cervone shows how Shaggy and Scooby first met and reveals the origin story of Mystery Inc. The team’s latest adventure involves finding out how to stop the “dog-pocalypse” from occurring if the ghost dog Cerberus is released. The film features voice acting from Frank Welker, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried.

Brittany Runs a Marathon

When: Oct. 22-24

Jillian Bell stars in “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo and based on real-life runner Brittany O’Neill. Charged with the task of getting healthy by her doctor, Brittany Forgler decides to train for the New York City marathon. This comedy follows her journey from one block to 26.2 miles.

The Invisible Man

When: Oct. 29-31

Also streaming on Swank

In this horror film starring Elisabeth Moss, an invisible assailant torments a woman named Cecilia after learning of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s death. While being attacked by a being she cannot see, she starts to doubt whether or not her ex-boyfriend is really gone.

Buffaloed

When: Nov. 5-7

This film follows the story of a con woman named Peg Dahl who decides to become a debt collector to escape her hometown of Buffalo. Directed by Tanya Wexler, the movie features Zoey Deutch, Judy Greer and Jai Courtney.

The Hunt

When: Nov. 12-14

Also streaming on Swank

This horror film is a modern-day twist on Richard Connell’s short story “The Most Dangerous Game.” The movie depicts a scenario where humans hunt other humans for sport and features performances from Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank and Justin Hartley.

The King of Staten Island

When: Nov. 19-21

Also streaming on Swank

“The King of Staten Island” follows the life of Scott, a young man who aspires to be a tattoo artist and is coping with the loss of his father. Judd Apatow directed the film, which Pete Davidson stars in and co-wrote with Apatow and Dave Sirus. The film is semi-autobiographical for Davidson, whose father died during the 9/11 attacks.