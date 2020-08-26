University Union, SA to screen “Selma”

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

University Union and the Student Association will be holding a screening of the 2014 historical movie “Selma” on Sunday at 5 p.m. The screening will celebrate the March on Washington and Selma to Montgomery marches, UU announced Wednesday.

The film will be screened both in-person and online. The in-person screening will be held in Goldstein Auditorium, while the online screening will be shown through Swank, a streaming service, UU said in a press release.

“The power and necessity for protest remains as strong now as ever and we support all those

who continue to fight for a more just society for all,” said Slater Ward-Diorio, the president of UU, in a press release.

“Selma” takes place in Alabama during the civil rights protests in the 1960s. It tells the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and fellow protestors’ historic journey from Selma to Montgomery. The movie received an Academy Award for Best Original Song with the song “Glory” by singer John Legend and rapper Common.

If attending in-person at Goldstein Auditorium, patrons must wear their masks at all times and will get their temperature taken before the screening. Additionally, seating is capped at 50 people, UU said in the press release.

Both in-person and online screenings are open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

