SU staff members explain the best study habits for remote learning

Syracuse University’s learning environment will look different this fall, but staff know that students will be able to adapt.

Students returning to campus this fall will take courses under a hybrid format of in-person and virtual classes, all designed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus while preserving elements of in-person instruction. SU is also allowing students to take their courses completely online.

As SU adjusts its instructional approach in response to the pandemic, students will also have to adopt new study habits, staff members at SU’s Writing Center and the Center for Learning and Student Success told The Daily Orange.

“Just trying to be as flexible as humanly possible is extremely important for everyone,” said Ava Breitbeck, a junior physics major who works at CLASS, which offers tutoring services for SU students. “(Students) need to remember to relax every once in a while and realize that everything is fluid and a lot can change.”

In-person instruction at SU will begin Aug. 24 and end Nov. 24, with students taking all final exams online following Thanksgiving break. To account for missed instruction time, some classes will take place on weekends and during Labor Day.

SU has committed to reducing the number of students in a classroom at any given time. Under SU’s hybrid model, students in mid-sized classes will alternate between in-person and online instruction. Large lectures will be moved entirely online, while smaller classes are moved to spaces where social distancing is possible.

While the new academic environment may be difficult for students to grasp at first, students should take advantage of the resources they have and adapt to the new course structure, employees from CLASS and the university’s Writing Center said.

When taking courses that include recorded online lectures, planning ahead and managing one’s schedule is important, said Margaret Usdansky, founding director of CLASS.

“There’s this temptation to do everything on deadline at the last minute, but that’s really not what you want to do,” Usdansky said. “If you wait until the last minute then you’re really cramming everything and not learning much at all.”

Though there will be less in-person instruction than last fall, Breitback recommended that students stay in contact with professors and classmates. Out-of-class interactions could include setting up virtual study meetings with classmates or attending online office hours to receive additional help or guidance from professors.

Students should also strive to stay active and engaged in their real-time online courses, Usdansky said.

“You want to lean in, you want to use the chat function, you want to turn on your video, you want to see and get to know faculty members and classmates,” Usdansky said.

Many smaller classes that are taking place partially in-person have relocated to larger classrooms and lecture halls so students and professors can maintain a safe distance. Outdoor “teaching tents” on Main and South campus will also host classes through at least Oct. 16.

Faculty recognize that in-person courses are going to feel very different this year, said Usdansky, who also teaches an honors seminar. Small discussion sections that are ordinarily close-knit will take place in large spaces where everyone is separated, making it harder for students to communicate, she said.

“It’s just going to be new and different, but we should recognize that we are fortunate to have some opportunities to engage in some teaching and learning in-person,” Usdansky said.

For students taking classes at home, finding a quiet study space to focus on coursework will be very helpful, said Benjamin Erwin, an administrator at SU’s Writing Center. These spaces should serve to eliminate distractions and keep students’ attention on their classes.

Taking advantage of study spaces available on campus will also be useful, Usdansky said. Many heavily-frequented study spaces on campus, such as Bird and Carnegie libraries, will have social distancing measures in place and will allow students to enter by swiping their SU I.D. card.

Students should take advantage of study spaces available on campus. Sarah Lee | Assistant Photo Editor

“I would recommend scoping out different places on campus in your first week or two of class where you can sit down, focus and really work on those classes in a quiet space,” Breitbeck said.

Students should also make sure they’re seeking out resources on campus that can help them manage their workload, Breitbeck said. Both CLASS and the Writing Center offer online tutoring sessions and workshops to help students excel in their classes and improve their writing and study skills.

Finding a sense of community at school is important, even if that looks slightly different this year, Erwin said. A strong support network can help any student get through an especially uncertain semester, he said.

“The world is incredibly stressful and chaotic right now,” Erwin said. “The least we can all do for one another as a community is to be kind to one another, to be empathetic with each other, and to do everything in our power to ensure one another’s safety and wellbeing.”