SU to offer online mental health services this fall

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Though Syracuse University has suspended in-person counseling services as part of its coronavirus response plan, students returning to campus this fall will continue to have access to mental health support.

The Barnes Center at The Arch will continue to provide virtual counseling and mindfulness programs to students. Other mental health services, like group therapy, meditation and pet therapy, will also take place virtually. The center’s 24-hour call line is also available to students experiencing an immediate mental health crisis.

Students must call ahead and schedule appointments for counseling at the Barnes Center this fall, said Carrie Brown, counseling clinical director at the center. The majority of appointments will take place via telephone or through web-conferencing services like Zoom to expand access to students, Brown said.

The Barnes Center is one of several university offices providing mental health support to students this fall.

Hendricks Chapel, which offers counseling to students of all religious and spiritual backgrounds, has also adapted to continue providing services during the pandemic, Dean Brian Konkol said.

“In the midst of this pandemic that we find ourselves in, we recognize that well-being is by no means limited to physical attributes,” Konkol said. “It’s also about reflecting on our mental health.”

Students may still speak in-person with chaplains through walk-in or call-ahead appointments. The lower level of Hendricks has been rearranged to accommodate social distancing for these meetings, Konkol said.

While chaplains often meet with students who follow their own religious or spiritual traditions, all students can speak with them. Everything a student shares during a meeting with a chaplain is completely confidential, Konkol said.

“In many ways throughout the world we’re always graded and evaluated,” he said. “Chaplains are trained to accept people as they are and provide that sense of hospitality.”

Some in-person programs Hendricks will offer this semester include grief support groups and meditation sessions. Other programs, like the Music and Message series, will take place online.

Hendricks Chapel and the Barnes Center often work hand-in-hand to coordinate mental health services for students, Konkol said.

Students living in on-campus housing can also seek mental health resources through SU’s Residence Hall Association. While students will not be able to bring guests into their dorms this fall, RHA is working to design programs and activities that foster a sense of community inside dorms, said Rosalyn Impink, vice president of RHA.

The specifics of these programs have not been fully ironed out yet, Impink said. Nevertheless, RHA is dedicated to helping students feel comfortable in their residence hall.

“Residence hall communities will look different this year, but we want students to know that even apart, we’re together,” Impink said.

Deciding where to seek mental health services depends on the type of services the student is in need of at that particular time, Konkol said. Regardless of their situation, students should know that help is available if they need it, he said.