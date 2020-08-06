SU places students on interim suspension for violating quarantine orders

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has placed a group of students under interim suspension for violating the terms of on-campus quarantine.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus travel order, students traveling to New York state from 34 states and Puerto Rico must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. While returning SU students must pay to quarantine off campus, the university has allowed about 400 first-year and incoming transfer students to quarantine in SU dorms for $1000 fee.

SU confirmed Thursday that it had placed a group of students on interim suspension for “knowingly violating” the terms of the quarantine, four days after the students began their on-campus quarantine. The exact nature of the students’ violation, and the number of students suspended in total, remains unclear.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the broader Syracuse community is our priority,” said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange. “Syracuse University will not tolerate any actions – on the part of students, faculty, or staff – that jeopardize the health of our community.”

During the 14-day on-campus quarantine period, which an SU official has likened to a “minimum-security prison,” the university has said it will limit students’ social interactions outside of their floor. Students quarantining on-campus order meals directly to their rooms through an online order form and have allotted time to exercise, socialize, go outside and do laundry.

Students are also expected to comply with the university’s Stay Safe Pledge, a list of health behaviors the university hopes will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus during the fall semester. Violating the rules of the pledge – which include wearing a face-covering in public spaces, avoiding large social gatherings and complying with university contact tracing efforts – can result in consequences ranging from warnings or probation to suspension or expulsion.

“Our students have expressed repeatedly their desire to be on campus this fall,” Scalese said. “Our ability to resume residential learning is very much dependent on our community’s behavior and willingness to adhere to public health guidelines.”