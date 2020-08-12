All indoor gyms at SU will remain closed ‘until further notice’

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s indoor gyms will remain closed until further notice to comply with public health orders, SU announced Wednesday.

Students won’t be allowed to use cardio equipment, gymnasiums, basketball courts or weight rooms in the Barnes Center at The Arch or any SU satellite gyms, according to an SU News release. Otto’s Juice Box, Prettyman Spa Pool and Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion will also remain closed.

SU’s decision to keep gyms closed is in accordance with New York state public health guidelines. Gyms and health and wellness facilities must remain shuttered even during phase four of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s phased reopening plan. Phase four is currently the final stage of the reopening process.

While indoor facilities are closed, SU will accept reservations for outdoor cardio and weight activities hosted on the Women’s Building field. Outdoor fitness classes will also be available through the wellness portal.

The climbing wall, pool and esports room at the Barnes Center will also remain open. The university will require masks inside facilities and limit traffic through the building, designating specific entrances for recreation, health care services and COVID-19 testing.

Staff at the Barnes Center will also implement expanded cleaning and sanitation procedures, according to the release.

The university’s satellite fitness centers, with the exception of Ernie Davis Fitness Center, will remain closed even after normal operations resume at the Barnes Center.