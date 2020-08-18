2 SU students in CNY test positive for coronavirus this week

Aug. 18

Syracuse University has confirmed two coronavirus cases among students in central New York since Aug. 11.

Five additional Syracuse University students have tested positive for the virus in the last week, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard. Of the five cases, two are among students in central New York.

Less than a week before classes start on Aug. 24, SU is monitoring 13 active cases among students, five within central New York and eight outside the region. Ten students are currently in quarantine.

The university has administered 4,850 tests on campus since last week and 6,194 tests since reporting began Aug. 2. In total, 23 students have tested positive since Aug. 2 and 10 have recovered.

No SU employees have tested positive for the virus.

Aug. 11

Eight SU students have tested positive for the COVID-19 since Aug. 2.

SU updated its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday to begin tracking the number of new infections among SU students and employees, as well as the total number of active cases, students quarantining and tests administered on campus.

Three of the cases are among students in central New York, while five are among those outside of the area. No employees have tested positive for the virus. The university has administered 1,344 tests on campus.

Students are required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of arriving on campus. SU instructed students who lack reliable access to testing to request an at-home testing kit from the university to complete prior to traveling to campus.

Returning students subject to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory must receive testing during their self-quarantine. Students quarantining in SU housing were required Aug. 2 to verify at a drive-thru check-in at Manley Field House that they received a negative test pre-arrival.

Results for at-home testing kits become available between 48 and 72 hours after the sample arrives at the lab, university officials have said.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.