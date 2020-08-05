SU alumnus Andrew Greenberg donates $1 million in scholarship funds

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University alumnus Andrew Greenberg has donated $1 million in scholarship funds to the university.

The donation will support academic scholarships within the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, according to an SU news release. Greenberg, who graduated from SU’s College of Law in 1984, made the donation in honor of his mother Winnie Greenberg and his late father Sidney Greenberg, who is also an SU alumnus.

“This gift from my son is really a tribute to my husband,” Winnie says. “He was a strong believer that we were very lucky in life, lucky in business, and you have to give back. We can afford to do it. And if we don’t, who will?”

The gift is part of SU’s Forever Orange Campaign, a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign that aims to increase the university’s endowment through private donations. The campaign, announced in November, raised more than $770 million by its official launch.

Greenberg had previously committed over $1 million to support projects in SU’s athletics program, including the Indoor Football Practice Facility Fund and the Lampe Athletics Complex Building Fund among other projects.

In 2015, The Greenburg family also established the Sidney M. Greenberg Football Scholarship Fund, which is awarded each year to a first-year student in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

“I don’t need to have my name plastered all over buildings,” Winnie said. “A scholarship is a gift to a human being. And if we are going to continue to grow as a society, we need the youth coming up—more than ever at this particular time.”