Amanda Nicholson, Syracuse University’s interim deputy senior vice president of enrollment and the student experience, will retire on Sept. 2 after more than 20 years at SU.

Three current administrators — Robert Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, Ryan Williams, vice president of enrollment services, and Brittany Zaehringer, senior associate vice president of operations and strategic initiatives — will temporarily fill Nicholson’s role while the university searches for a permanent replacement, SU said in a news release Monday.

Nicholson, who began her career at SU’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management in 1997, assumed her current role after Dolan Evanovich retired from the position of senior vice president of enrollment and the student experience in June. Nicholson served as an associate dean for undergraduate programs and professor of retail practice at Whitman before joining enrollment and the student experience in fall 2017 as an assistant provost and dean of student success.

Candace Campbell Jackson, senior vice president and chief of staff and J. Cole Smith, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science will chair the search committee to find Nicholson’s permanent replacement. The committee’s members will be announced in the coming weeks, SU said.