Syracuse opens season at UNC in updated football schedule

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse football will play five home and away Atlantic Coast Conference games and one nonconference game this season, according to an updated 2020 schedule SU Athletics released Thursday.

The updated schedule comes after the ACC switched to 10 conference games and one nonconference game amid coronavirus concerns. The Orange will play its nonconference game of the season against Liberty in the Carrier Dome on Oct. 17.

Nine of the Orange’s 11 opponents remain unchanged from the original schedule, which featured four nonconference and eight conference games. Instead of playing Western Michigan, Rutgers and Colgate, the Orange will now face Notre Dame and North Carolina. Syracuse will also have five away games instead of the originally planned six, and two of those opponents will finish the 2019 season in the AP Top 25 (Notre Dame and Clemson).

The Orange will still open with back-to-back road games, though the season’s start has been delayed by one week. Instead of opening the renovated Carrier Dome against Colgate on Sept. 19, SU will host Georgia Tech on Sept. 26. Following a week four bye, the Orange play four home games in five weeks, with a road trip to national runner-up Clemson sandwiched into the five game stretch.

Following a second bye in November, SU concludes its regular season with a Friday night road trip to Louisville, the home finale against North Carolina State and a road trip to Notre Dame for its final 2020 game. The Fighting Irish are playing a full ACC schedule this season instead of its traditional four ACC opponents that rotate annually.

Here’s Syracuse’s full schedule, with the nonconference game bolded and opponents’ 2019 record included:

Sept. 12 — at North Carolina (7-6)

Sept. 19 — at Pittsburgh (8-5)

Sept. 26 — vs. Georgia Tech (3-9)

Oct. 3 — BYE

Oct. 10 — vs. Duke (5-7)

Oct. 17 — vs. Liberty (8-5)

Oct. 24 — at Clemson (14-1)

Oct. 31 — vs. Wake Forest (8-5)

Nov. 7 — vs. Boston College (6-7)

Nov. 14 — BYE

Nov. 20 (Friday) — at Louisville (8-5)

Nov. 28 – North Carolina State (4-8)

Dec. 5 — at Notre Dame (11-2)