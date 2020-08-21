Syracuse to cut $18.1 million from city budget due to coronavirus pandemic

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The city of Syracuse will cut $18.1 million from its budget due to revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will significantly cut funding to the Syracuse Police Department and the Syracuse Fire Department, as well as the public works and parks departments, Mayor Ben Walsh said in a statement. While the cuts will not result in any permanent layoffs, the city will implement hiring freezes, overtime restrictions and furloughs to recoup some of its losses.

The mayor will be among about 400 city employees expected to furlough for two days each month.

The city has only recouped $23 million of the $41 million in revenue it expects to lose due to the pandemic, Walsh said. He blamed the budget cuts on a lack of federal assistance.

Even with cuts in place, Syracuse expects to draw $16.7 million from its reserves to balance its budgets for 2020 and 2021.

“This was a day I hoped would never come,” Walsh said.