SU students must complete daily health screening starting Monday

Starting Monday, Syracuse University students must fill out a daily health screening form before accessing university facilities, university officials announced Saturday.

The form will ask students if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or if they have been potentially exposed to the virus, said Karen Nardella, medical director at the Barnes Center at The Arch, and Cory Wallack, executive director of health and wellness at the Barnes Center, in a campus-wide email.

All SU employees already have to fill out a similar daily health screening before coming in to work.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been potentially exposed to the virus will receive further instructions upon completing the form, Nardella and Wallack said.

Students living on campus must complete the form daily while students living off campus only need to fill out the questionnaire on days they need to access campus, Nardella and Wallack said. The screening will be available on the Barnes Center’s Patient Portal.

The Barnes Center will send students daily reminders to complete the screening, they said.