SU students detail quarantine experience in Sheraton Hotel

While Mark Nash waited for the results of his at-home coronavirus testing kit, university personnel transported him to the Sheraton Hotel to quarantine.

Nash, a freshman public relations major, arrived at Syracuse University on Aug. 2 from his home in Seattle. After spending one day in the Sheraton, Nash’s COVID-19 test came back negative, and an SU trolley transported him to his dorm in Lawrinson Hall.

“I’ll give SU credit,” Nash said. “It was a pretty solid quarantine at the Sheraton.”

Among its efforts for preventing the spread of COVID-19, SU has restricted access to certain floors of the Sheraton to use as quarantine and isolation housing for students. Students who quarantined inside the hotel told The Daily Orange that they remained in separate rooms, and had meals delivered to their doorstep.

The university selected certain floors of the hotel for quarantine and isolation housing because of their direct exterior ventilation system, said Joe Hernon, SU’s director of emergency management and business continuity. The vents on those floors lead directly outside rather than into other rooms, where they could have spread COVID-19 particles.

Isolation is meant for students who have contracted COVID-19, while quarantine is for those who may have been exposed to the virus. Students in isolation can live within a common space or “family unit” and share facilities with others who have contracted the virus. Students in quarantine reside in a single room with a non-shared bathroom.

After SU identifies a student as having been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s medical transport team will bring them to the Sheraton to quarantine.

Nick Luttrell, a freshman broadcast and digital journalism major, expected his family to help move him into his SU dorm when he arrived on campus Aug. 2 to complete a two-week quarantine. Instead, he had to relocate to the Sheraton for two days until he received a negative result from his at-home COVID-19 test.

Both Nash and Luttrell described their quarantine rooms as “typical hotel rooms.” Luttrell’s room came with two queen-sized beds, a TV, WiFi access and other amenities.

“I was able to relax, but I was anxious at the same time,” Luttrell said. “I was just waiting for my COVID test to be returned.”

Aside from checking in, both Luttrell and Nash had little to no contact with hotel staff. Staff leave meals outside students’ doors three times a day, and students can choose alternative meals based on any dietary needs they may have.

Quarantine floors are off limits to other guests at the hotel and are only accessible using key cards. Similarly, students in quarantine are not allowed to go anywhere else in the hotel. Students who request time outside need someone to monitor them, Hernon said.

“There should be none or very limited direct contact,” Hernon said. “Basically, you’re not supposed to wander around the hotel.”

Courtesy of Ghael Fobes

The university understands that asking students to isolate themselves in one place for 14 days is difficult, Hernon said. Students in quarantine at the Sheraton have an assigned case manager to help with any of their academic, physical and mental health needs.

“We learn something every time with a case,” Hernon said. “This is a policy, this is a protocol, but in a way it’s more of a guideline that we are trying to match and enhance every time.”

Aside from receiving fresh towels, students in quarantine shouldn’t expect housekeeping services since they’re not allowed to leave their rooms, Hernon said. Students may have their rooms cleaned if needed, depending on the length of their quarantine.

Students who are having any issues with their room should first contact the front desk of the Sheraton, Hernon said. If the problem is outside of the hotel’s responsibilities, SU staff will follow up with the student to address their needs.

The Sheraton staff are not responsible for ensuring that students are following the rules of the quarantine, but they will report any misbehavior they see, Hernon said.

“These are all legally mandated quarantines,” Hernon said. “But also, we as a university are pledging to enforce this and ensure our students do the right thing so we can protect our community.”

Although his quarantine situation wasn’t ideal, Luttrell understands the university is doing what it must to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re in a pandemic. You kinda have to be ready for the unexpected nowadays because that’s what happens,” he said.