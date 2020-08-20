SU ranked No. 3 party school in the country, 2 spots lower than last year

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has fallen two spots to No. 3 on The Princeton Review’s annual ranking of the best party schools in the country.

SU, which was ranked the No. 1 party school in 2019 and 2014, has made The Princeton Review’s list of top ten party schools since 2012. The university held the No. 4 spot for two years before becoming No. 1 in 2019.

The University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa and the University of Delaware, which placed second and third last year, received the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

The Princeton Review’s rankings are based on student surveys concerning the use of alcohol and drugs at their school, the number of hours they spend studying outside of class and the popularity of Greek life, according to company’s website. This year’s survey included 143,000 students at 386 schools.

Students at schools that placed high on the list indicated low study hours, prominent Greek life and high consumption of alcohol and drugs.

Here are the other lists SU landed on in the 2020 rankings: