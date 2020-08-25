SU places professor on leave after syllabus calls COVID-19 ‘Wuhan flu’

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University placed a professor on administrative leave Tuesday for using derogatory language against Chinese, international and Asian American students in a course syllabus.

The announcement comes after social media posts circulated Tuesday of a course syllabus appearing to belong to chemistry professor Jon Zubieta that refers to the coronavirus as “Wuhan Flu” and “Chinese Communist Party Virus.” Zubieta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The derogatory language used by a professor on his course syllabus is damaging to the learning environment for our students and offensive to Chinese, international and Asian-Americans everywhere who have experienced hate speech, rhetoric and actions since the pandemic began,” said Karin Ruhlandt, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and John Liu, interim vice chancellor and provost, in a statement Tuesday.

The Office of Equal Opportunity, Inclusion and Resolution Services received a complaint against the professor, which the office will investigate and address according to university procedures, Ruhlandt and Liu said. The professor has been removed from teaching while the investigation continues.

“We will not allow any member of our community to violate the University’s commitment to a safe, inclusive and welcoming learning and living environment,” they said.