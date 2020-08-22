SU Marching Band moves meetings online, member tests positive for COVID-19

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Syracuse University Marching Band has moved meetings online after a band member tested positive for the coronavirus, an SU official said Saturday.

The band member who contracted the virus resides off-campus and received positive test results this week, said Timothy Diem, director of athletic bands, in an email to The Daily Orange. Marching band meetings will continue virtually as the university completes the contact tracing process, Diem said.

SU students who test positive for COVID-19 are relocated to isolation housing at the Sheraton Hotel.

The university on Friday confirmed five additional COVID-19 cases among students in the central New York. SU is currently monitoring 14 active cases among students, and 18 students are in quarantine, according to the university’s COVID-19 tracker.

In total, 25 SU students both within and outside of central New York have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 2 and 11 have recovered.