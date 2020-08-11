SU confirms 8 active coronavirus cases among students







Aug. 11

Eight Syracuse University students have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard. Five of these students are outside central New York, and three are in central New York.

SU’s website does not state whether the students in central New York are on the university’s campus or not.

Syracuse University updated its coronavirus dashboard Tuesday to begin tracking the number of new coronavirus cases among SU students and employees, as well as the number of active cases, students quarantining, and tests administered on campus.

According to the website’s first update, eight students have tested positive for the coronavirus out of the 1,344 tests SU administered. No employees have tested positive for the virus.

Students are required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of arriving on campus. SU instructed students who lack reliable access to testing to request an at-home testing kit from the university to complete prior to traveling to campus.

Returning students impacted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory must receive testing during their self-quarantine. Students quarantining at SU were required to verify their pre-arrival negative test Aug. 2 at a drive-thru check-in at Manley Field House.

Results for at-home testing kits become available between 48 and 72 hours after the sample arrives at the lab, university officials have said.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.