Current and former SU athletes react to shooting of Jacob Blake

Like athletes everywhere, current and former Syracuse players are expressing frustration and pain after another shooting by a police officer.

The summer of racial unrest continued this week, when an officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back outside his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake’s family says he is partially paralyzed. At ensuing protests in Kenosha, a 17-year-old white teenager has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in a shooting that killed two people.

This week’s events prompted several major sports leagues to boycott games yesterday, taking a stand against police brutality. Athletes and coaches have called for justice, pleaded to “stop killing unarmed Black people,” and said they don’t feel safe in America. They’ve also pondered the role of sports in society, one that Los Angeles Clippers Doc Rivers said doesn’t love Black people back.

Tyrell Richards, a starting linebacker for Syracuse, tweeted on Thursday, “Why am I playing in a country to entertain people that don’t care about our well being unless we’re on the field. F*** playing sports, we don’t need to distract them from s***, make everyone look at what’s really going on because at the end of the day … I AM JACOB BLAKE.”

Richards’ message was retweeted by former SU football player Sean Onwualu and Cameron Jordan, a receiver who left the program this summer. In a separate tweet, Jordan admonished the argument of “blue lives matter” in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Jordan said when he steps off the field and removes his jersey, he goes from being cheered for to returning to being the “most hated and feared race in America.”

Advertisement

We live in a society that compares Black Lives Matter to an occupation, a uniform that is taken off every night before someone lies their head on their pillow. While I can’t shake the color of my skin. But, when I wear a jersey,everyone is okay with cheering me on and watching me — Cam Jordan (@Cam_J1) August 27, 2020

In a statement on Thursday, Director of Athletics John Wildhack said that SU is “saddened and angered by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake,” adding that the Orange are “building a culture that respects every individual, particularly Black and Brown people who have suffered through racism, oppression and suppression.”

As of now, the ACC is pushing forward with the fall football season during a pandemic, alongside the SEC and Big 12. The Orange have one week left in training camp, but have sat out several practices with concerns over health guidelines, mostly those of other schools.

Earlier this summer, Syracuse held team meetings over Zoom to discuss the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Head coach Dino Babers said his players are allowed to express themselves, but he prefers his players to be educated on a topic before speaking their minds. On June 11, Babers told reporters his team is “energized” and he hopes to see action.

“Our generation didn’t get it done,” Babers told reporters. “Our parents were born in the 20s, 30s, 40s. We got it moving but we didn’t get it done. You young people, with the generation of the 50s, 60s, 70s, being the older people, I really believe they have a chance to get it done. I’m really excited about what they could do. I’m with them. If they get it done, it’ll be a bigger win than Syracuse was ever against Clemson. I’ll be more proud of them.”

Former SU defensive lineman Kendall Coleman criticized an article about Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with homicide after the protest, because it framed him as a “vigilante.” Several Orange athletes and alumni, including Justyn Knight, Kingsley Jonathan, Matthew Bergeron, Kenneth Ruff Jr. and Luke Benson liked or retweeted it.

Vigilante is often the word used right before people start saying Hero. This dude is NO HERO. He murdered people and was allowed to walk away…what's heroic about that? https://t.co/1bb71yzHjt — KC (@KendallColeman_) August 26, 2020

The NBA’s boycott came exactly four years after Colin Kaepernick took a knee. And, 50 years ago, nine Syracuse football players boycotted spring practices and sat out the season for equal rights, helping to empower athletes.

Here are more reactions from current and former Syracuse athletes in the wake of the Blake shooting:

When will black lives matter in a country that promotes violence..💔 https://t.co/i52Nt9plm0 — Darius Tisdale (@DTizzy56) August 27, 2020

Carrying a knife isn’t a capitol offense & I’m sure you discovered the knife in the car AFTER you shot him 7 times in the back at point blank range…. https://t.co/Mt9cEkDVTW — Kenneth Ruff Jr (@45KR_Jr) August 27, 2020

Were not even safe in our own homes smh — QB Nightmare 4️⃣6️⃣ (@QB_Nightmare4) August 27, 2020

All y’all true colors showing, I can’t stand that WE STILL HAVE TO FACE THIS PROBLEM ! — QB Nightmare 4️⃣6️⃣ (@QB_Nightmare4) August 27, 2020

Real heavy today…feeling held down by everything going on…you can feel the heavy energy of the world….can’t even understand smh…give us clarity…give us hope…but at the same time we need action! — Eric Devendorf (@ED23HOOPS) August 27, 2020