Student robbed on corner of Harrison Street, Ostrom Avenue

A student was robbed early Sunday on the corner of Harrison Street and Ostrom Avenue, according to a campus-wide email from the Department of Public Safety.

An unknown man exited his vehicle, approached the student and stole their phone around 12:20 a.m. The suspect then got back in his car and headed south on Ostrom Avenue.

The Syracuse Police Department contacted DPS to assist the student around 2:30 a.m.

The student described the suspect as man in his early 20s wearing a gray shirt. He drove a red SUV.