Student robbed on corner of Harrison Street, Ostrom Avenue
Daily Orange File Photo
A student was robbed early Sunday on the corner of Harrison Street and Ostrom Avenue, according to a campus-wide email from the Department of Public Safety.
An unknown man exited his vehicle, approached the student and stole their phone around 12:20 a.m. The suspect then got back in his car and headed south on Ostrom Avenue.
The Syracuse Police Department contacted DPS to assist the student around 2:30 a.m.
The student described the suspect as man in his early 20s wearing a gray shirt. He drove a red SUV.
Published on August 16, 2020 at 9:16 am
Contact Casey: casey@dailyorange.com | @caseydarnell_