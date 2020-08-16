Student organizations will meet mostly in-person, follow social distancing

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Even as student clubs and organizations adapt to social distancing guidelines, Syracuse University students still have plenty of opportunities to get involved on campus this fall.

Student organizations will hold meetings on campus in the fall, but will have to abide by the expected health behaviors outlined in SU’s Stay Safe Pledge, said Meredith Davis, associate vice president for student engagement. The university is also encouraging organizations to adopt a hybrid meeting format, in which some members meet in person while the rest join virtually.

Organizations will also be able to hold events this fall, Davis said. Similar to meetings, events will have to accommodate social distancing, and many will incorporate virtual elements to reduce density.

“We are working with our (student organizations) to organize hybrid offerings, series of small-scale events and virtual events,” Davis said. “We expect to continue to have performances, speakers and other community-building events, they will just be delivered in new ways.”

SU’s Student Association, the university’s governing body for undergraduates, is one organization embracing hybrid meetings this semester. SA allocates SU’s student activities fund to different campus organizations, carries out student-focused initiatives and events and advocates for student concerns to the administration and Board of Trustees.

This fall, SA will move from its usual meeting space in Maxwell Auditorium to the much larger Goldstein Auditorium to account for social distancing, said President Justine Hastings. While the capacity of SA meetings will be limited to about 120 seats, students interested in getting involved in student government can join meetings in real time through Zoom on Mondays at 7:30 p.m.

“(Students who join SA) can expect to be a part of a team of dedicated and talented students whose purpose is to improve the undergraduate experience for all students,” Hastings said.

OrangeSeeds, an organization for first-year students, is also conducting meetings in person with social distancing protocols in place. The organization, which aims to cultivate leadership skills in first-year students through mentorship and community service, will accept applications and hold interviews during the opening weeks of the semester.

“This year OrangeSeeds’ top priorities are ensuring our students’ safety while still providing them with an excellent (freshmen) experience,” said Abby Gerace, public relations chair for OrangeSeeds. “Our leadership and personal development training will stay relatively the same and will be the focus of most of our meetings.”

Even with university gyms closed until further notice, SU will continue to run some club and intramural sports this fall, Davis said. Students who join club or intramural teams should be prepared to adhere to social distancing guidelines in their respective sport, she said.

“Intramural and club sports (this fall) will be mostly individual sports, and baseball and softball,” Davis said. “All teams and participants will need to adhere to operating guidelines provided by the Barnes Center at The Arch, in accordance with public health guidance.”

Students searching for ways to get involved on campus can attend the involvement fair and club sports fair, Davis said. The university has planned virtual versions of both events for the fall, with the club sports fair taking place Aug. 31. The date for the virtual involvement fair is yet to be determined.

Outside of the involvement fair, the university is exploring other ways for student organizations to safely recruit prospective members, Davis said. Students can also reach out to several of SU’s offices – including the Office of Student Activities, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Disability Cultural Center and the LGBT Resource Center – to learn more about involvement opportunities, she said.

Davis also encouraged students to check the ‘Cuse Activities website and the university events calendar for events and involvement opportunities.