Student Association leads march against racism, police brutality

About a hundred people marched across the Syracuse University campus Friday in a demonstration against racism and police brutality.

SU’s Student Association held the march in solidarity with the March on Washington, where thousands of demonstrators met at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Friday morning to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The march––organized by the National Action Network––follows nationwide protests against police brutality that arose in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis officer.

During the march on SU’s campus, SA President Justine Hastings led SU students in chanting the names of Black people killed in police custody, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin.

The procession started and ended in the SU Quad, looping around Walnut Park and Comstock Avenue before returning to its starting point. The protesters echoed chants of “Black lives matter” and “hands up, don’t shoot” as they wove across campus.

Friday’s march is part of a series of events SA organized in support of the March on Washington. It followed a live viewing of the march in Washington D.C. on the Quad, as well as a virtual speaking event featuring film director Spike Lee.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, SA is hosting a panel on racial justice in Syracuse featuring local community leaders and activists. The organization will also hold a screening of the film “Selma” on the Quad on Sunday night.