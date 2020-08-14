D.O. Sportscast: Unmasking fall sports, living in the NBA bubble

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

As the start of the semester and fall sports nears, The D.O. Sportscast interviewed USA Today sportswriter Mark Medina, The Athletic’s Syracuse beat writer Matthew Gutierrez and The D.O.’s sports editor Andrew Crane about sports might look like in the fall and beyond.

For the last month, Medina has lived and worked inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. He quarantined for a week in his hotel room upon arrival, and is now a tier one media member — meaning he has access to games, practices and more during an unprecedented professional sports operation.

But while the NBA has successfully restarted its season, college sports’ status for the fall remains in turmoil. Gutierrez talked about the last time he saw a live sporting event in-person, Syracuse’s offseason workout plan for bringing athletes back to campus and his SU football outlook in 2020.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital editor.

Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3iEKS80

Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Fg2MPV