Schine Student Center reopening delayed until January

Syracuse University’s reopening of the Schine Student Center will be delayed until January, a university official said at a press conference Friday.

SU began a multimillion-dollar project to renovate the student center in May 2019, closing the majority of the building in the process. The renovated Schine will house several student resources offices, including SU’s Disability Cultural Center, Office of Multicultural Affairs and LGBT Resource Center, as well as additional dining options.

“We’re in the process right now of doing that new facade,” said Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, during the press conference. “So you’ll see a noticeable change here within the next month of what the outside is going to look like.”

Renovations may conclude as early as December, Sala said, but the university will need time to train staff before opening the building to students. SU previously expected to reopen the center in fall 2020. The university previously stated the center would be open 24/7 during the 2020-21 academic year.

Sala also reaffirmed that the Carrier Dome’s roof replacement project will conclude by Sept. 19, the original date of SU football’s home opener. Under the Atlantic Coast Conference’s new schedule, Syracuse will play its home opener Sept. 26, giving the roof project an extra week to complete renovations.

Progress on the Dome’s roof continues, Sala said. The facility’s renovations proceeded during the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent halt of nonessential construction in New York state.

Crews will begin adding panels to the Dome’s trusses as soon as this weekend, allowing installation of sound and lighting systems to commence inside the building.

The construction team has also been working to install air conditioning systems in the Dome. Some areas of the facility will likely have air conditioning this fall, well ahead of schedule, Sala said.

“I have a lot of confidence in us hitting that (Sept. 19) date,” he said. “It’s the puzzle pieces right now, but it’s working.”