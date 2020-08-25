SA creates standing committee on sustainability

Syracuse University’s Student Association created a standing committee for sustainability on Monday at its first Assembly meeting of the fall semester.

The resolution passed unanimously at the organization’s Assembly meeting. The standing committee for sustainability will be responsible for researching and promoting methods to increase environmental sustainability on SU’s campus.

Ryan Golden, SA vice president, collaborated with Lexi Chipules, president of the SUNY-ESF Undergraduate Student Association to draft the resolution. The committee has yet to determine which initiatives it will pursue to make SU’s campus more environmentally friendly, Golden said.

“If we want to be proactive and progressive as a campus then we need to be more sustainable,” Golden said.

Parliamentarian Josh Shub-Seltzer also introduced a proposal to create an Organizational Review Committee that will conduct a thorough review of the current SA Constitution and bylaws.

The Assembly also elected several cabinet members, confirming Kailee Vick as chief of staff, Amanda Bryne and Sofia Rossi as co-chairs of student life and Candice Ogbu and Taylor John as co-chairs of diversity and inclusion.

Amaar Asif and Lousa Mancuso were elected as co-chairs of academic affairs, while Adriana Lobo and Brittnee Alexis Johnson were elected co-chairs of community engagement.