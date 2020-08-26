For months, health care professionals have pushed the idea that mask-wearing is a key to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in public places. In response, millions have donned masks as a collective fight against the spread of the virus. This is based on the simple notion that wearing a mask protects others from what the wearer may spread. Meanwhile, an astronomical increase in mask-wearing has created unintended environmental consequences.

Each month, it is estimated 129 billion disposable masks are used globally. This means an incomprehensible 1.5 trillion disposable masks will be used in the next year. Meanwhile, disposable masks aren’t really disposable, like their name implies. Instead, discarded masks are sent to landfills where they never biodegrade and contribute to environmental litter that, before the pandemic, was just beginning to be cleaned up.

The United Nations estimates an increase in pollution from pandemic waste will cost $40 billion in damage to tourism and fisheries industries across the globe. Disposable masks serve the same purpose for the public as proper reusable masks but account for nearly all the pollution from masks. Outside the sterile environments of hospitals and food service, opting for a reusable mask over a disposable mask must be the solution. However, there is no large-scale incentive to encourage the public to do this.

Reluctance to switch to reusable masks is rooted in the convenience of their single-use counterparts. Both protect others from the wearer. However, disposable masks are readily available whether someone has a reusable mask or not. At Syracuse University, a portion of the 3.4 million disposable masks the school acquired will be available for visitors. This means if a visitor forgets a mask, it would not matter: a disposable mask would be provided. This is a practice that is commonly found across the nation for the safety of people in public places. However, the widespread availability of disposable masks is too wasteful when the simple solution is to wear a reusable mask instead.

In the public setting, a disposable mask puts an unnecessary burden on an already impacted environment. Christine Weber, public information and internal communications officer of the SU Campus Safety and Emergency Services department explained, “The University encourages individuals to properly dispose of damaged or discarded masks … in the trash.” This sentiment is exemplary of the fact a disposable mask cannot be recycled. Meanwhile, disposable masks are commonly made of materials such as polypropylene and polystyrene, two carbon-intensive materials that never biodegrade and release harmful toxins when incinerated.

Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Disposable masks are a necessity in the hospital, not at school or a nonsterile public setting. Hospitals require disposable masks for their sterility and protection. For public use, the CDC notes that the primary use of a face covering is to protect those around the wearer. This means any dual-layered reusable mask serves the same purpose as disposable masks. The difference between disposable masks and reusable masks is not their function, as both protect others from the wearer, instead the environmental impact of disposables raises the ethical decision one must make when choosing a mask.

As a student, wearing a mask is a responsibility. However, a disposable mask over a reusable mask is not the real responsible choice. SU students have been provided with reusable masks upon arrival to campus. Additionally, Weber commented that when in public, “Faculty, staff and students at the University… will be encouraged to use (reusable masks) in lieu of disposable masks.” Making reusable masks conveniently available for students can be a model for a national campaign on mask wearing and reusables.

If wearing a mask is the responsible act, the environment must be considered when choosing a mask. Wearing a reusable mask at SU is the responsible alternative to disposables. Reusables should not be a matter of convenience. Just as campaigns against plastic pollution arose before the pandemic, people need to recognize how their choice of mask impacts the environment. Refusing disposable masks in favor of reusables is the minimum you can do to help save the environment and communities from unnecessary plastic pollution during the pandemic.

