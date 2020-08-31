Resident advisers say students practice social distancing in dorms

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Resident advisers have worked to enforce social distancing and other coronavirus-related protocols since Syracuse University students have moved into their dorms.

SU has said it would train advisers on how to handle violations of its COVID-19 guidelines within residence halls. While the guidelines are critical to protecting the SU community this fall, they place extra responsibility on the RAs who are required to enforce them, several RAs told The Daily Orange.

Many people in the university community, including students’ parents, expect RAs to act like “babysitters” to underclassmen on campus, which isn’t the case, said Zoë Selesi, a junior magazine major who is an RA in Sadler Hall. RAs can only do so much to monitor their residents, especially outside their dorm, she said.

Selesi empathizes with her freshman residents because they’re having a different first-year experience then she had.

“It’s hard because I know where they’re coming from, but they also need to understand that they signed the Stay Safe Pledge, so they have to follow certain guidelines,” she said.

The Stay Safe Pledge outlines SU’s expected health behaviors for students for the fall semester, and violating the pledge can result in punishments ranging from warnings to suspension or expulsion.

At least 100 first-year students violated the pledge on Aug. 19, when a large crowd packed onto the Quad, many not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing. The university has suspended at least 23 students in response to the gathering on the Quad and for other related infractions.

During a two-week quarantine on campus for incoming students, the university also suspended several students for violating the terms of quarantine.

Not all underclassmen have neglected the university’s guidelines, said Amit Chandramouly, an RA in Lawrinson Hall and sophomore policy studies major. His floor residents have been “reasonable and compliant” in regards to the university’s restrictions, he said.

“(Residents) have taken it to heart that they will have to go home if they don’t actually follow the rules,” Chandramouly said. “I think that’s finally gotten to them.”

Despite most of their residents’ compliance with the rules, RAs said planning activities for students to safely socialize and meet others has been challenging. Several RAs feel pressure to help prevent an outbreak on campus.

Jaylen Bishop, an RA in Day Hall and a sophomore in the Bandier program, said students forgetting to wear a mask when they go to the bathroom is the most common infraction he’s seen among his residents.

He and other RAs said they will politely correct any student they see violating the university’s health guidelines. If the violations persist, the RA can write the student up and report them to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, which then decides on a course of action based on the severity of the infraction, Bishop said.

RAs do their part to protect their school community. Will Fudge | Staff photographer

Bishop and KeAra Blanton, an RA in DellPlain Hall and a sophomore forensic science and biochemistry major, said their freshmen residents don’t have as many opportunities to meet people as they did their freshmen year.

The university has restricted students from entering residence halls other than their own this year. A maximum of two additional students are allowed in open or split double dorms, and only five students may gather in the lounge at a time, several RAs said.

“We had a lot more freedom,” Bishop said. “We had a good opening week. There were plenty of activities. Compared to this year now, it’s a whole lot of standards and rules kids have to adhere to.”

Sydney Grosso, an RA in Marion Hall and a sophomore public health major, said that social distancing guidelines have made it difficult for her to meet her residents, especially since the whole floor isn’t allowed to gather for meetings.

“It has been very difficult to socialize with any of them,” Grosso said. “I’m still working on getting to know everyone. It’s just very difficult having classes in your room and most people don’t really want to come out and socialize.”

Grosso said she and the other RAs on her floor are thinking about having a virtual Netflix party, where students can all watch the same movie from their rooms and RAs could safely deliver prepackaged snacks.

Although social distancing has limited social opportunities for students, Chandramouly said he doesn’t think his freshman residents have had much difficulty making friends. He told them to reach out to him if they were struggling to meet people.

His building has hosted virtual trivia nights with different floors where students can compete for prizes, Chandramouly said. He’s also hoping to plan some hiking trips before the weather turns cold.

Although enforcing the rules is challenging, several RAs said they were happy to do their part to protect the SU community. Bishop expects his residents to do their job to keep their university safe, just as he’ll do his.

“Trying to do your part can be stressful,” Bishop said. “At the same time, it’s just necessary, especially if everyone wants to stay here and have a successful semester on campus.”