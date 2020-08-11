Rapper Smino to perform virtual SU Welcome Week concert

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Smino, a rapper and singer, will perform a virtual concert Aug. 22 as part of Welcome Week, University Union announced Tuesday.

The concert, presented by UU and the Office of First Year and Transfer Programs, is free and open to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff. The event will be held at 7 p.m. EST on an online platform that will be announced at a later date, UU wrote in a press release.

Smino grew up in St. Louis with a family of musicians, according to Spotify. He released his first two EPs in 2015, and Rolling Stone listed his debut studio album “blkswn” as one of the top 40 rap albums of 2017.

The artist released his mixtape “She Already Decided” in April and has been featured on tracks with prominent rappers such as Chance the Rapper and Doja Cat. Alongside Saba and Noname, Smino is a member of the supergroup Ghetto Sage, which released its first single, “Hӓagen Dazs,” in 2019.

Students, faculty and staff can RSVP to the event on cuseactivities.syr.edu and will receive an email with the event link prior to the start of the show, according to the press release.