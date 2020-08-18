Guest Column

The momentum from #NotAgainSU and other social justice movements has provided space for dialogue and action regarding the perpetration of hate acts on campuses and across our nation. The energy from these protests can be used to consolidate past gains and help to develop a platform that advances structural changes. Understandably, the grand challenge of fostering social cohesion within non-monolithic national and international groups on the Syracuse University campus and the larger community is a nonlinear process.

Societal cohesion is premised on the understanding of our shared humanity. Empathy and trust are essential components in combating prejudice and fostering social cohesion. They are not built during periods of crisis. These values are cultivated through holistic cross-cultural dialogue and interaction. Relationships built on empathy and trust provide space for mistakes, which are part and parcel of the inherent flaws and infallibility of being human.

In his seminal work, “A Theory of Justice,” philosopher John Rawls urges policy-makers to put before them a metaphorical veil of ignorance in decision-making, wherein their positions, i.e., race, ethnicity, gender, social class and others, are unknown and non-contributory factors; and decisions made seek to enhance just and equitable social, economic and political systems. As Rawls inspires, we can all adopt a framework that fosters a fair and just campus community that is free from systemic biases based on personal attributes.

As classes begin, I ask my colleagues who have not done so to consider the perspective that failure to discuss prejudice and its deleterious effects in any discipline allows these acts to thrive in our community. It is everyone’s responsibility to address prejudice and acts of bias. As faculty, we can therefore ask, “How can we work together to make our classrooms more inclusive and enlighten our students on the importance of equity and diversity?” At this pivotal moment, senior level administrators also have a real opportunity to take bold steps and formulate policies that enhance the well-being of current and future students. Let us be proactive and work together for a better future.

Dr. Danielle Taana Smith

Professor of African American Studies

Director of the Renée Crown University Honors Program

Syracuse University