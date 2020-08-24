People’s Place opens for 50th year, with COVID-19 restrictions

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the smell of fresh coffee will still fill the air at People’s Place, a student-run coffee shop in Hendricks Chapel.

The cafe opened for its 50th year of operation on Monday. Employees have been working closely with the staff at Hendricks Chapel since mid-July to develop changes that accommodate New York state’s safety precautions for cafes and restaurants.

“We have to take a lot of extra precaution in terms of cleanliness, just like any other cafe or coffee shop,” said Sarah Butts, one of the managers of People’s Place.

People’s Place used to be strictly cash-only, but the coffee shop will begin accepting credit cards and mobile orders through an app that’s being created. The app, in addition to plexiglass placed in front of the cashier’s desk, will largely limit the amount of contact between customers and employees, Butts said.

The coffee shop has implemented a mandatory mask-wearing policy, and only two people are allowed inside at a time because of the facility’s small size. People’s Place has also placed markers on the ground to ensure people remain six-feet apart while waiting in line to order, Butts said.

One employee is going to stand outside to monitor customers in line and make sure they’re following the public health guidelines, Butts said. Along with requirements for customers, employees also must follow guidelines to make sure it’s a safe semester for those who frequent and work at the coffee shop.

People’s Place is enforcing social distancing measures and has adjusted their cleaning and sanitizing policies in order to safely serve SU students. Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Employees also have to wear masks, and they must put on gloves while handling food and drinks. People’s Place has also added an enhanced cleaning and sanitizing policy for employees to follow throughout the day and as they open and close the cafe.

To promote social distancing, only two employees are allowed behind the counter at a time, which is fewer than previous years, said Willow Keith, a People’s Place employee.

“It’s going to be a challenge but the whole staff is committed to keeping everyone safe,” Keith said. “I don’t anticipate people not following guidelines, I think people will respect chapel rules and People’s Place rules.”

Julia Catalano, another People’s Place employee, said that everyone has to be cognizant of the space needed between employees and the customers

Catalano worked at Strong Hearts over the summer, which made her feel comfortable and ready to work this fall People’s Place. If someone ever comes in without a mask, an employee will kindly ask them to leave and return wearing one, Catalano said. The employees’ manager told them of all upcoming changes to the coffee shop’s policies far in advance, she said.

“I trust my staff and know they’re going to be socially distant,” Butts said. “I have a lot of trust in the customers and employees that they’re going to follow the COVID-19 rules.”

DISCLAIMER:Julia Catalano is a fundraising assistant for The Daily Orange. She does not influence the Culture section’s content in her role at The D.O.