New York adds Rhode Island to state travel advisory

New York state on Tuesday added Rhode Island to its coronavirus travel advisory and removed Delaware and Washington D.C.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel order, individuals entering New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from COVID-19 hotspots must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. With the addition of Rhode Island and the removal of Delaware, the number of states included in the travel advisory remains at 34. Travelers returning from Puerto Rico must also undergo quarantine.

Rhode Island is the first state east of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to be added to the travel advisory list.

Returning Syracuse University students from COVID-19 hotspots will have to complete the mandatory quarantine at their own expense, while first-year and incoming transfer students can quarantine on-campus for a $1000 fee. Nearly 400 first-year and incoming transfer students moved into SU residence halls Sunday to begin the self-quarantine.

If a student’s state is added to the travel advisory less than two weeks before their scheduled move-in day, that student may start classes for the fall semester online and transition to in-person classes after they complete their 14-day quarantine. On-campus classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 24.