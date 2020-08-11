New York adds Hawaii, South Dakota, Virgin Islands to travel advisory list

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

New York state on Tuesday added Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands to its coronavirus travel advisory list and removed Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order, those traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from COVID-19 hotspots must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. The order now impacts 31 states and two U.S. territories.

Cuomo’s new changes to the order are the first to come within two weeks of Aug. 24, the start of Syracuse University’s fall semester. SU previously announced that if a student’s state is added to the travel advisory less than two weeks before their scheduled move-in day, they may start classes for the fall semester online and transition to in-person classes after they complete their 14-day quarantine.

Returning SU students from COVID-19 hotspots have to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own expense, while first-year and transfer students can quarantine on campus for $1,000. Nearly 400 first-year and transfer students have been quarantining at SU since Aug. 2.